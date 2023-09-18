'The Pursuit of Happyness' to 'Modern Family': Best onscreen fathers

Best onscreen father roles

Reflecting the complexities of fathers' roles in our lives, they have been portrayed in a multitude of ways on both big and small screens. Some onscreen fathers serve as beacons of wisdom and guidance, while others grapple with their imperfections and vulnerabilities. From heartwarming tales of fathers' unconditional love to their sacrifices, these films, series offer an array of memorable and impactful onscreen fathers.

'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Atticus Finch, the father in the 1962 coming-of-age legal drama crime film To Kill a Mockingbird, is a larger-than-life dad who has set high standards for all inspirational dads in the world, fiction or non-fiction. Finch (Gregory Peck) is a fearless, morally steadfast father who fights for justice and is compassionate and sensitive. It's based on the famous Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Despite wrong means and lies, Daniel Hillard, played by Robin Williams, portrays a unique and one of the most loved onscreen fathers in the 1993 comedy-drama film Mrs. Doubtfire. Determined to stay close to his children, he transforms into the hilarious and nurturing Mrs. Doubtfire, a matronly British nanny. Donning a drag-queen outfit, he is ready to risk everything for his kids.

'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Directed by Gabriele Muccino, the 2006 biographical film The Pursuit of Happyness stars a real-life father-son duo, Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith. Chris Gardner (Smith) is a single father with his five-year-old son's custody. He is a struggling salesman and despite challenging circumstances (an eviction that leaves him homeless), he works his way up to provide a better life for his son.

'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Among the several dads in the 11-season-long American sitcom Modern Family, Phil Dunphy definitely steals the prize. Defying traditional toxic masculinity tropes, Dunphy is the new father modern television needs. Dunphy has his priorities set in life with his role as a father on top. He extends unconditional support to them, gets over his own fears for them, and is funny.

'Stranger Things' (2016- )

Jim Hopper, portrayed by David Harbour in the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, stands as a remarkable onscreen father figure. His character evolves from a gruff, law enforcement officer to a compassionate and protective father to Eleven. Despite not being her biological father, Hopper shows unwavering dedication to her safety along with his fierce love and willingness to make sacrifices.

