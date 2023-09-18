Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert call it quits: Their relationship timeline

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 18, 2023 | 10:54 am 3 min read

Actor Teyana Taylor and NBA star Iman Shumpert call it quits after seven years of marriage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have decided to end their marriage! On Monday, Taylor officially shared the news of their separation, emphasizing that "infidelity" played no role in their decision to part ways. The singer-dancer and the NBA champion have been married since 2016, and together, they are parents to two daughters. Here, we take a closer look at the timeline of their relationship.

'Iman and I are separated for a while…'

Taylor confirmed the separation by stating, "Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," adding, "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure." Taylor mentioned the motivation for publicly disclosing was to end the rumors that have gotten "out of hand." As of now, the 33-year-old basketball star—Shumpert, has yet to publicly comment on the news.

Year 2013: When they formed a romantic relationship

Taylor and Shumpert initially met at a social gathering in 2011, where their friendship blossomed. It wasn't until 2013 that their bond deepened. This occurred when Taylor learned that Shumpert had no one to assist him during his recovery from knee surgery. Displaying her care, she dedicated a few days to nursing him back to health—and during this time, they formed a romantic relationship.

Year 2015: Pregnancy, engagement announcement that sent fans into frenzy

In September 2015, Shumpert took to his Facebook page to share some sparkling news: he and Taylor were preparing to welcome a baby girl! The pregnancy announcement by the NBA champion was accompanied by an ultrasound image. Just a few months later, during their baby shower—held at the Museum of Contemporary Art—the couple took their fans by surprise with another announcement: they were engaged!

Year 2016: Couple welcomed their first child; secretly got married

In December 2015, Taylor, in an Instagram post, revealed the birth of their first daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. In a dramatic turn of events, Shumpert had to deliver their daughter on the bathroom floor due to Taylor going into labor a month earlier than expected. In 2016, Taylor disclosed—during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show—that she and Shumpert had secretly exchanged vows!

Year 2020: Couple welcomed their second daughter, Rue Rose

In June 2020, A Thousand and One actor chose a creative way to reveal her pregnancy. In the music video for her song Wake Up Love, she shared an intimate moment in bed with Shumpert and their daughter. Toward the end of the video, Taylor tenderly unveiled her baby bump. Fast forward to September 6, the couple welcomed their second daughter, named Rue Rose.

