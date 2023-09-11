Shows that capture the essence of small towns

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 11, 2023 | 06:15 pm 2 min read

'Sweet Magnolias,' 'Schitt's Creek' and other shows set in small towns

Shows set in small towns offer a unique and often nostalgic glimpse into the simple yet complex and close-knit communities that dot the landscape. These shows capture the charm and simplicity of small-town life. They will transport you to places where everyone knows everyone. They either take center stage or stand as a life-changing point or build, shape, or transform the characters.

'One Tree Hill' (2003-2012)

"There is only one Tree Hill and it's your home." The coming-of-age sports drama television series One Tree Hill revolves around two half-brothers and their friends and family. Spanning over nine seasons, the series is set in the small quaint town of Tree Hill in North Carolina which stood witness to their changing lives from teenage to parenthood and everything in between.

'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

The Netflix sitcom Schitt's Creek follows the rich Rose family starting a new life in a small town after losing all their fortune. Initially irritated with their life in the small fictional town of Schitt's Creek and always looking for a way out of it, eventually, they made it their home. The town took center stage and was a prop for the characters' development.

'After Life' (2019-2022)

The dark comedy series After Life starring Ricky Gervais is also directed and produced by him. It follows Tony Johnson's (Gervais) life, a man struggling to face the profound grief of his wife's death. He deals with losing, healing, and finding meaning in life's absurdity with a little help from the residents of the small fictional town of Tambury and its peace.

'Virgin River' (2019- )

If you're desperately in need of the small-town charm, then your next watch should be the romantic series Virgin River. In search of a fresh start, Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a practicing nurse from Los Angeles, leaves her past behind and shifts to Virgin River, a small town in North California, and tries to adjust to its close-knit community and rustic charm.

'Sweet Magnolias' (2020- )

Based on Sheryl Woods's novel of the same name, Netflix's popular romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias follows three women from South Carolina who have been best friends since high school. Maddie Townsend, Dana Sue Sullivan, and Helen Decatur are constant pillars of support for each other in dealing with life, love, work, and family in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

