Written by Namrata Ganguly September 11, 2023 | 04:00 pm 2 min read

There was a time when not just Hollywood but romance fanatics globally were fascinated with the magnetic allure of bad boys and the transformative power of love. These Hollywood movies captured the dynamics of romance between seemingly incompatible partners: the dark, popular, bad boy and the pure and innocent good girl. Watch these picks for an entertaining yet romantic movie night.

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

What can be worse than falling in love and getting engaged to the dangerous and deadly Dracula? Popular and deadly vampire Count Dracula travels to England to woo a barrister's fiancée Mina Murray and wreak havoc on the country. Directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola, the 1992 horror film Bram Stoker's Dracula stars Gary Oldman and Winona Ryder as Dracula and Murray.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Starring late actor Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, the 1999 teen rom-com film 10 Things I Hate About You fits the bad boy-good girl trope perfectly. Patrick (Ledger), a typical "bad boy" of the high school, is paid to impress Kat (Stiles) with a serious and reserved personality everybody is scared of and who doesn't date. Eventually, Kat falls in love.

'Cruel Intentions' (1999)

Yet another teen romantic film Cruel Intentions couldn't fit the trope any better. Ryan Phillippe plays Sebastian a non-committing playboy who enjoys seducing women and making them fall in love with him, while Reese Witherspoon plays Annette, the headmaster's daughter and epitome of "pure" and good. Sebastian and his step-sister's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) plan to lure Annette backfires when they Sebastian falls in love.

'A Walk To Remember' (2002)

The 2002 coming-of-age romantic film A Walk To Remember stars Shane West and Mandy Moore in the lead. Landon (West) is a rebellious, popular high schooler who meets Jamie (Moore), a pastor's daughter while doing community service which he was ordered as a punishment. Despite Jamie's warning, Landon falls for Jamie and gets a new perspective on life.

'After' (2019)

The 2019 romantic drama film After is adapted from Anna Todd's novels of the same name. The film follows the relationship between Hardin, your typical bad boy with tattooed arms, dark personality, quiet and aloof with anger issues, and Tessa, a sweet new girl on campus. As the film unfolds, Tessa's intentions of staying away from Hardin go in vain.

