'Maharaja' first-look: Vijay Sethupathi's 50th film cast, plot—everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 11, 2023 | 02:54 pm 2 min read

Everything we know about Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maharaja'

The first-look poster of Vijay Sethupathi's milestone 50th film, Maharaja—dropped on Sunday—sent ripples of excitement through his fan base. Fresh off the success of his powerful performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan—which debuted in theaters last Thursday—Sethupathi's upcoming film's poster hinted at an intense and gritty storyline. As anticipation builds, here's what we know so far about the Vikram actor's hotly anticipated project.

Why does this story matter?

During the launch ceremony of Maharaja on August 10 in Chennai﻿, Sethupathi became emotional while discussing the film. He expressed gratitude to all the filmmakers and artists who contributed to his journey. For those unaware, the actor's journey dates back to 1996 when he took on uncredited roles in films. It wasn't until his breakthrough role in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru in 2010, helmed by Seenu Ramasay, that his talent truly came to the forefront.

Sethupathi appears fierce in the poster of 'Maharaja'

Sethupathi, who recently portrayed a deadly villain in Jawan, appears fierce in the first-look poster of Maharaja. The picture is marked by intriguing details, including bloodstains on the actor's body, a conspicuous missing ear, and the presence of a police officer in the background—all hinting at a riveting and suspenseful narrative. With Maharaja, Sethupathi promises another versatile role that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Stellar cast and crew promise an out-and-out entertainer

Helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja is being brought to life by Passion Studios and The Route. The project boasts an ensemble cast including—Mamta Mohandas and Natty Nattraj who play significant roles, in addition to Anurag Kashyap who is also a part of the film. The film's music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography is entrusted to Dinesh Purushothaman. Director Swaminathan has assured that the film will be unique, and the first-look poster has already generated buzz among fans.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Sethupathi's upcoming projects

The year 2023 has undeniably been a remarkable one for Sethupathi. His acting prowess has shone brightly in a diverse array of projects, including Raj & DK's acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Farzi, Vetrimaaran-directed Viduthalai, and Atlee's Jawan. The actor is now gearing up for another exciting venture titled Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan. This film is particularly noteworthy as it marks the first time collaboration of Sethupathi with Katrina Kaif.

