'Pearson': Why you should watch the 'Suits' spin-off

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 01, 2023 | 06:27 pm 3 min read

Pearson, the political drama and the spin-off series of the popular legal drama Suits, is making a comeback and the Suits fans can't keep calm. Though Suits's last season aired in 2019, it created a sudden wave on the internet by trending on Netflix's top-10 this summer leading to the announcement of Pearson's revival. We have listed reasons why you must watch it.

First, know about 'Suits'

Created and written by Aaron Korsh, Suits is a popular legal drama series that premiered in 2011 and ran nine seasons. Set in a high-stakes Manhattan law firm, the show follows the brilliant but unconventional lawyer Harvey Specter and his genius but fraudulent associate Mike Ross. Together, they navigate the cutthroat world of corporate law while keeping Mike's secret hidden.

'Suits': Cast and characters

Patrick J Adams played the role of Ross while Gabriel Macht played the iconic character of Harvey Specter. The series also starred Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as the aspirational and gifted assistant Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Harvey's legal assistant Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as managing partner Jessica Pearson, who inspired the spin-off series.

Why did 'Suits' end?

Korsh claimed that the makers had originally planned a nine-season series. However, Markle and Adams decided to exit the show after the seventh season. Korsh told Deadline, "We had a choice whether to keep going after season seven." "We decided that the original plan was a 16-episode season eight and a 10-episode season nine, let's see if we can do that," said Korsh.

About 'Pearson'

Pearson is headlined by the Suits character Jessica Pearson and Torres reprised her role in the spin-off as the titular character. She also served as one of the executive producers of the show. The show explores Pearson's past and struggles and follows her rise as a powerful lawyer through the dirty politics of the legal world of Chicago.

'Pearson': A gritty, dark, and compelling storyline

After leaving her position as a top lawyer in New York City, Pearson moves to Chicago and becomes embroiled in the city's corrupt political landscape while working as a fixer for the mayor. The storyline of Pearson gets grittier and darker as it explores the complexities of power, ethics, and personal redemption in the world of politics and law dealing with dangerous crime bosses.

'Pearson': Cast and characters

The series brought some beautiful and complex, strong and vulnerable, calm and chaotic, and real and flawed female characters. Isabel Arraiza played Yoli Castillo who is mentored by Pearson, Bethany Joy Lenz played Pearson's assistant Keri Allen, and Chantel Riley was Angela Cook, among others. The series also starred Morgan Spector, Simon Kassianides, and Eli Goree in pivotal roles.

