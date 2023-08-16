Millie Bobby Brown's notable performances beyond 'Stranger Things'

As Eleven, the rising star Millie Bobby Brown solidified herself as one of the most exceptional young actors of the last decade. She made a miss-in-a-blink cameo in Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy, but over the years, Brown has transformed into a beloved actor. As Stranger Things approaches its conclusion with the fifth installment, we gather Brown's most notable performances beyond the supernatural drama.

'Intruders' (2014)

We bet you haven't noticed Brown in the 2014 BBC drama Intruders because she was just 10 years old during its filming. Intruders marked Brown's first breakthrough role which earned widespread acclaim, with many asserting that her performance deserved awards. Even renowned horror and supernatural author Stephen King praised Brown for her acting, expressing on X (formerly Twitter), "The girl in Intruders is terrific."

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019)

It's incredible to see how Brown shines even when shadowed by an immensely talented cast, by simply infusing her performance with expressions, emotions, and a great amount of depth. In Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Brown portrayed Madison Russell, who along with her mother, Emma (Vera Farmiga), becomes the target of a group of eco-terrorists who seek to employ a device named the ORCA.

'Enola Holmes' (2020)

Brown's most enigmatic on-screen role came in Enola Holmes—in which she portrayed the sister of the world-renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. Upon its 2020 release, the film enjoyed resounding success and became the second-most-watched film on Netflix. Critics majorly lauded Brown's performance, and the series proved to be so successful that it subsequently spawned a sequel, with an additional four movies currently in the pipeline.

'Godzilla vs Kong' (2021)

Helmed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs Kong—the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and 12th in the King Kong franchise—stands as a sequel to King of the Monsters. In comparison to the 2019 installment, Brown's character doesn't have a significant amount of screen time in this film. Despite that, she delivers a compelling performance, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in every scene she appears in.

