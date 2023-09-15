'Sultan of Delhi' releases on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13

Written by Isha Sharma September 15, 2023

'Sultan of Delhi' will stream from October 13

Director Milan Luthria, known for films such as The Dirty Picture and Taxi No. 9 2 11 is venturing into the digital space. His first project is the series Sultan of Delhi, set in the 1960s and starring Mouni Roy, Vinay Pathak, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. A promo was released on Friday and the show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13.

Why does this story matter?

The series is the newest addition to Disney+ Hotstar's slate of original shows, which includes School of Lies, Kaala, Aarya, The Freelancer, Special Ops, and Criminal Justice, among others. Moreover, Luthria has been in the industry for a long time and has worked on several films with the backdrops of crime and gangsters, so Sultan of Delhi seems to fit right into his filmography.

Checked the promo yet?

In the 30-second-long promo, Roy seems to be playing an actor, and while nothing much is revealed about the other supporting characters, they are described as the "players of fate." Raj Bhasin receives the maximum screentime in the promo and the story will focus on his ascension to the proverbial throne. All the episodes will drop together on October 13.

It's a tale of 'greed, betrayal, and courage'

Luthria said about the project, "Sultan of Delhi is my first web series. Set in the sexy '60's, it has a timeless, pacy approach filled with elements of glamor, action, music, punchy one-liners, and entertainment." "This multi-starrer traces the journey of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin) and explores a tale of greed, betrayal, courage, and the ultimate fight for power."

The show has been adapted from a book

The show has been adapted from Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray. The book's description reads, "The son of a penniless refugee from Lahore, Arjun Bhatia has worked his way up from being an arms smuggler in UP to the most influential power-broker in Delhi. But when the [past's shadows] catch up to him, Arjun finds himself fighting [his life's] biggest battle."

