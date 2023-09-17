Nam Ji-hyun birthday special: Actor's top K-dramas to binge watch

Korean actor Nam Ji-hyun celebrates her 28th birthday on Sunday

Korean actor Nam Ji-hyun's journey, which commenced in the early 2000s as a child star, is a quintessential example of career progression. Whether it is swoon-worthy rom-com dramas or relatable everyday narratives, Nam's versatility in embracing a wide spectrum of genres is truly commendable. On her 28th birthday on Sunday, we curate a list of her must-watch K-dramas, each a testament to her talent.

'Little Women' (2022)

Netflix's Little Women narrates the tale of three sisters: Oh In-joo (portrayed by Kim Go-eun), Oh In-kyung (played by Nam), and Oh In-hye (portrayed by Park Ji-hu). The storyline follows the older siblings as they embark on a journey to chase their individual dreams while shouldering the responsibility of nurturing their youngest sister. However, a relentless specter looms over their aspirations: poverty.

'365: Repeat the Year' (2020)

The K-drama 365: Repeat the Year tells the story of 10 individuals who are granted the chance to "reset" their lives. However, as they experiment with this, a series of unsettling events begins to unfold. Nam takes on the role of a webtoon artist, driven by a desire to change her fate following a life-altering accident that left her confined to a wheelchair.

'100 Days My Prince' (2018)

Nam is a prominent highlight of the K-drama 100 Days My Prince—helmed by Lee Jong-jae and Nam Sung-woo. While Nam previously delved into the sageuk genre, it was in this series that she truly demonstrated her capabilities as a female lead. Nam portrayed Yeon Hong-shim—a noblewoman concealing her true identity and the childhood love of Prince Lee Yul, played by EXO's Doh Kyung-soo.

'Shopaholic Louis' (2016)

Shopaholic Louis marked the beginning of Nam's transition into the realm of female lead roles as she took on the character of the independent-spirited Ko Bok-shil. This rom-com drama unfolds the story of Louis (Seo In-guk)—the sole heir of a prominent conglomerate—who experiences amnesia and finds himself in Seoul. Accustomed to a life of privilege, Louis undergoes a transformative journey as he encounters Ko.

'Queen Seondeok' (2009)

Dedicated K-drama fans hold Queen Seondeok in high regard, considering it a timeless classic within the sageuk genre. In one of her earlier roles, Nam portrayed the young Princess Deokman, who ultimately ascends to become Korea's first female ruler. In contrast to the lead character's tumultuous journey, the actor adeptly conveyed the innocence, determination, and courageous journey of a young aspirant destined for royalty.

