By Aikantik Bag 09:22 am Oct 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the most sought-after actor in India right now after delivering back-to-back two Rs. 1,000 crore grossers—Pathaan and, recently Jawan. The latter is running in the theaters for the fourth week and has slowed down at the box office. It will be interesting to see if it takes a plunge in the upcoming weekend.

Aiming for the Rs. 650 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 617.52 crore in India. The action thriller witnessed a slow decline in collection in its fourth week amid steep competition. The cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

