Anthony Hopkins's best movies

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is one of the greatest living legends of Hollywood who is leaving behind a legacy hard to conquer. He won his first Oscar when he was in his early 50s and won his second in his 80s and got his name written down in history by being the oldest to win. We have listed down some of his best performances.

'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Directed by David Lynch, the 1980 biographical drama film The Elephant Man is based on Joseph or John Merrick, an English man with severe deformities who was exhibited at a freak show under the stage name "The Elephant Man." Hopkins delivered a remarkable and compassionate performance as Dr. Frederick Treves, a surgeon who physically examined Merrick and later developed a close friendship with him.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Hopkins's portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs is nothing short of iconic. His chilling, yet suave and intellectual depiction of the brilliant but deranged cannibal serial killer is a masterclass in acting. Hopkins's ability to instill both fear and fascination in the audience made Dr. Lecter one of cinema's most memorable villains. Hopkins won an Oscar for his performance.

'The Remains of the Day' (1993)

Starring Hopkins and Emma Thompson, James Ivory's 1993 period drama film The Remains of the Day is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's Booker Prize-winning namesake novel. Hopkins delivers a subtle and emotionally resonant performance as James Stevens, the reserved and loyal butler. His portrayal brilliantly conveys Stevens's internal struggle between duty and personal feelings, summarizing the film's themes of regret and unspoken love.

'The Two Popes' (2019)

An adaptation of Anthony McCarten's play The Pope, the Fernando Meirelles-directed biographical film The Two Popes stars Hopkins as conservative Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as liberal Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. The film unfolds as the two try to find a common ground for the Catholic Church. Hopkins's portrayal is marked by depth and introspection, showcasing Benedict's internal conflicts and personal journey.

'The Father' (2020)

Hopkins delivers yet another masterclass performance in Florian Zeller's directorial debut film The Father also starring Olivia Colman. As Anthony, a man struggling with dementia, Hopkins's portrayal is heartbreaking and harrowing. He skillfully navigates the character's confusion and frustration, creating a profoundly moving depiction of the disease's toll on both the patient and their loved ones. He won yet another Oscar for this film.