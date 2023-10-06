OTT watchlist: 'Khufiya' on Netflix, 'Gadar 2' on ZEE5

By Isha Sharma

Your weekend watchlist is here

New weekend, new releases! This weekend marks a plethora of options available to viewers across platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video. Be it this year's blockbuster hit Gadar 2 or the acclaimed social drama OMG 2, there is something for everyone. Here's a roundup of some of the major shows and films dropping digitally this weekend. Enjoy!

'Khufiya' (Already out; October 5)

Directed, written, and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, the espionage thriller Khufiya landed on Netflix on Thursday. It features an ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Shataf Figar, and international actors Alexx O'Nell and Azmeri Haque Badhon. It has been adapted from Amar Bhushan's novel Escape to Nowhere. Read our review of the spy thriller film here.

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' (Already out; October 5)

Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the romantic drama comedy Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty was released theatrically on September 7. It hit Netflix on Thursday. The Mahesh P Babu directorial was a hit at the box office and co-starred Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others On Netflix, you can stream it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

'Gadar 2' (October 6)

One of this year's mammoth box office hits, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-Utkarsh Sharma's Gadar 2 will arrive on ZEE5 on October 6, Friday. The Anil Sharma directorial is a direct sequel to his blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and continues the story of Tara, Sakina, and their son Jeete. The film was released theatrically on August 11 and emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 (October 6)

Mumbai Diaries 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday onwards. It is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai floods and stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Prakash Belawadi, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chatterjee, and Shreya Dhanwanthary, among others. The first season had eight episodes and premiered in September 2021. It has been created by Nikkhil Advani (Kal Ho Naa Ho).

'Loki' Season 2 (October 6)

And now, for the MCU nerds. Loki is set after the events of the 2019 movie Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate Loki changes history. The Tom Hiddleston starrer series's first season premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2021 and now, the second season will premiere on the streamer on Friday at 6:30am, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

'OMG 2' (October 8)

Also released on August 11, Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Dhar starrer OMG 2 will arrive on Netflix on Sunday. OMG 2 received an 'A'—Adults Only—certificate from the censor board, accompanied by 27 cuts, and ironically, was not able to reach its target audience: teenagers. Now, however, the social comedy-drama might find its audience through Netflix. Read our OMG 2 review here.