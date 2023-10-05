'Khufiya' review: Gripping tale of spies, love, and revenge

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:44 pm Oct 05, 202312:44 pm

Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, 'Khufiya' is a Vishal Bhardwaj espionage thriller which premiered on Netflix on Thursday

When Vishal Bhardwaj teams up with one of his favorite leading stars (read: Tabu), expect nothing short of brilliance to be delivered. Bhardwaj's Khufiya, starring Tabu is possibly the best release to watch this weekend. The over two-hour-long movie about India's secret agents, Khufiya, is a thrilling addition to Bhardwaj's career. But is it the best of his works? Find out.

A mole in the agency sets things off

India's secret operations are at risk when a mole in the intelligence unit is behind the killing of an undercover spy. To nab him and avenge the agent's death, Krishna Mehra (Tabu) is put on the job. After due permissions, KM and her boss Jeev (Ashish Vidyarthi) bug suspect Ravi's (Ali Fazal) office and house. His wife Charu (Wamiqa Gabbi) is also a suspect.

A film of many flavors

Co-written by Rohan Narula and Bhardwaj, Khufiya is not a regular espionage film. It has many other flavors which add to its overall watching experience. From exploring love, and avenging the death of a loved one, to coming true to yourself (and others), it takes you on a roller coaster of emotions. The drama that unveils in each character's life makes it more interesting.

Gabbi's silent scream makes for the film's best scene

Khufiya also stars Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon, Shataf Figar, and Navnindra Behl in pivotal roles. But, it's Gabbi who stole my heart. She first plays a housewife who channels her inner diva listening to '80s Hindi music and then switches to a mother who flies continents to get her son back. The scene where she does a silent scream is powerful and impactful.

A film that's supported by soothing music

One of the beauties of a Vishal Bhardwaj film is its music; Khufiya doesn't disappoint here at all. Tracks like Rahul Ram's Mann Na Rangaave and Rekha Bhardwaj's Mat Aana are what you'd expect from Bhardwaj's compositions. Add Gulzar's lyrics, and you will fall more in love with it. The background score has also been skillfully created to match the mood of each scene.

A few glitches in the second half

It's mostly a tightly-knit screenplay except for a few places here and there. When Khufiya delves into Gabbi's life soon after she is separated from her son, it might bore you a bit but not for too long. Badhon is so good as Heena that you want to see her more, just as you would crave more of Atul Kulkarni's presence as KM's husband.

Does it beat 'Maqbool,' 'Omkara,' and others?

Bhardwaj has given us some of his best works such as Omkara, and more recently, Charlie Chopra. Khufiya marks his third collaboration with Tabu after Maqbool and Haider. Though it's an unmissable watch, it still doesn't beat the charm of his past cult movies. For me, Khufiya is an engaging watch but not the treat that Maachis, Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider were.

From performances to music, 'Khufiya' is a complete package

Trust Bhardwaj when it comes to making thrillers, for he can hardly go wrong in giving you an experience that is visually and audibly so impressive. If I could not consider a handful of scenes, Khufiya overall is a film that's thoroughly enjoyable. It's based on the espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan. Verdict: 3.5 stars out of 5.