'Apartment 404': BLACKPINK Jennie, Lee Jung-ha star in tvN's next

Entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 11:50 am Oct 05, 202311:50 am

'Apartment 404' will release in 2024

K-pop is one of the most followed music genres in the world and BLACKPINK enjoys a huge fan following. Its member Jennie is set to star in the upcoming tvN's variety show, Apartment 404 (working title). After media reports were making rounds regarding the same, the channel confirmed the news on Thursday. Fans are quite excited about this project.

Tentative release date and tvN's confirmation

The exciting cast lineup includes Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Jung-ha, and Cha Tae-hyun. Although the broadcast schedule is yet to be finalized, the show is slated to premiere in the first half of 2024. Confirming the reports, tvN said, "It is true that Jennie and Lee Jung Ha are confirmed to appear on Apartment 404. The broadcasting details are yet to be decided."

More about the project

Set in an apartment, Apartment 404 is a reality-variety program directed by Jung Chul-min, known for his work on the popular tvN show Sixth Sense. The production team is currently busy scouting guests to feature on the program, with more updates expected as the premiere date draws closer. The makers will announce things formally soon.