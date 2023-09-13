South Korea's Ayodhya link resurfaces ahead of Ram Temple's opening

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 13, 2023 | 07:13 pm 3 min read

The upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has caught the attention of Seoul, with South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok suggesting possible high-level participation from his country, ANI reported. However, he emphasized that a timely invitation from the Indian government is necessary for this to occur smoothly. Chang said Ayodhya holds historical significance for both India and South Korea, making the Ram Temple inauguration a crucial event for both nations.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as millions of devotees await the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, which is set to take place between January 16 and 24 next year, following Makar Sankranti. Ayodhya, best known as the birthplace of Lord Ram, also carries special significance for some South Koreans who believe they can trace their ancestry back to the city. However, experts argue that this shared past began to be recognized in India "after the diplomatic and economic relationship" between the countries developed.

What South Korean envoy said

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Chang said, "Ayodhya is very important for both of us historically." He claimed that a legend about an Indian princess marrying a Korean king 2000 years ago has an Ayodhya connection, with a Korean history book mentioning "a princess from Ayuta." "I don't know if Ayuta is Ayodhya but it's Ayuta in Korean language. It is generally assumed that Ayuta was Ayodhya or Ayodhya was Ayuta," Chang added.

South Korean participation awaits Indian invitation: Chang

Chang also hinted at high-level participation from his country during the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, contingent upon an invitation from the Indian government. He stated that it would be challenging for senior representatives or ministers to attend if the information is shared just a month prior, as it would be the New Year month. Nevertheless, he claimed South Koreans are eager to participate in the event, given the historical significance of Ayodhya for both countries.

How Ayodhya shares heritage with India, South Korea

Ayodhya is not only the birthplace of Lord Ram but is also believed to be the home of Indian princess Suriratna, who married a South Korean king. This marriage started the Karak dynasty, and the couple had ten sons with over six million descendants. This legend is reportedly documented in Samguk Yusa or Memorabilia of the Three Kingdoms, a collection of folktales and historical accounts relating to the Three Kingdoms of Korea, compiled by Buddhist monk Il-yeon in AD 1281.

Ayodhya-Gimhae sister cities strengthen ties

In November 2018, former South Korean President Moon Jae-in's wife, Kim Jung-sook, visited Ayodhya to attend a ceremony marking the beginning of Queen Heo Hwang-ok (Suriratna)'s memorial development on the west bank of the River Saryu. This event was part of a joint project by India and South Korea to develop Ayodhya and Gimhae as sister cities. This was first initiated in 2000 when both countries signed a deal to develop the cities.

