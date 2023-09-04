K-pop: Meet SM Entertainment's new 'emotional pop' boy group, RIIZE

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 04, 2023 | 01:29 pm 3 min read

SM Entertainment's RIIZE is all set to debut with 'Get A Guitar'

SM Entertainment introduced the world to its latest sensation, the K-pop group RIIZE (pronounced as "rise"), in August. This seven-member act marks SME's first boy group debut in almost seven years—following NCT. RIIZE will now make a grand entrance into the ever-expanding realm of the K-pop scene by releasing their debut album, Get A Guitar on Monday. Here's all about the group.

Why does this story matter?

SME—a South Korean Entertainment giant—serves as the home to some of the most epic K-pop acts including, EXO, Girls Generation, Red Velvet, and Super Junior under its belt. RIIZE—the company's latest group—comes three years after the debut of the girl group AESPA and the first all-boy act in seven years since NCT. As RIIZE steps into the limelight, all eyes are on this group.

Meet the members of the new boy group

The seven-member act—featuring a diverse mix of talent—includes Shotaro (22), Eunseok (22), Sungchan (21), Won Bin (21), Seung Han (19), So Hee (19), and Anton (19). Notably, Shotaro and Sungchan originally made their debut as new members of the NCT group back in 2020. They played a pivotal role in NCT's second full-length album, titled, Resonance Pt. 1. However, they left NCT in May.

The meaning behind the group's name, RIIZE

It is interesting to note that a name as simple as RIIZE can have such a deep meaning. Let us explain. RIIZE is reportedly the fusion of two words: "rise," which signifies growth and "realize," symbolizing a team that grows collectively and achieves dreams. Meanwhile, the first mentions of RIIZE surfaced in February—when SME provided insights into the company's future plans under SM 3.0.

RIIZE specializes in a genre called emotional pop

The group specializes in a distinctive genre named emotional pop. This is basically a style that allows them to convey a wide range of emotions through their music. Significantly, RIIZE proudly embraces the title of "Emotional Pop Rookies"—as they draw inspiration from everyday experiences to create music that resonates with audiences. Therefore, we can say, that RIIZE is a combination of emotion and innovation!

Here's more about RIIZE's debut album 'Get A Guitar'

RIIZE's debut album promises to enthrall audiences worldwide. The album features a single title track, Get A Guitar and the physical album boasts two versions of this track: Rise and Realize. Interestingly, even before making their official debut, RIIZE managed to achieve an astounding over 1M stock pre-orders for their single. This impressive feat speaks volumes about the immense anticipation that surrounds the group.

Take a quick look at the upcoming debut album

