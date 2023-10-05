'RiAlity': Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to release their wedding documentary

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'RiAlity': Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal to release their wedding documentary

By Aikantik Bag 11:48 am Oct 05, 202311:48 am

'RiAlity' to showcase what goes on behind Bollywood weddings

Ever thought about what goes behind a Bollywood wedding? Well, now the power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is here to ignite your imaginations. Yes, the couple revealed that their wedding documentary titled RiAlity, will be released soon and it will display the truth behind their glitzy wedding celebrations. Chadha mentioned that the documentary aims to capture the authentic essence of their wedding experience, filled with a mix of emotions like joy, anxiety, and excitement.

2/3

'RiAlity' to not have bride, groom's interviews

Directed by Rahul Singh Datta, RiAlity will not include interviews with the couple discussing their wedding. Instead, it offers an outsider's perspective on the events leading up to the big day. The couple aims to share an unfiltered account of their journey. The couple's nuptials took place in three cities (Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai) in 2022.

3/3

'Love is profound, it is messy...'

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Fazal shared they'll be "laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union." He expressed that RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love isn't perfect but is always enough. "Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for." It is slated to release on an OTT platform by the end of 2023 or early 2024.