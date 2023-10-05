'Jawan': Dr. Kafeel Khan hails SRK as 'beacon of hope'

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Oct 05, 2023

Dr. Kafeel Khan has expressed gratitude toward Shah Rukh Khan for 'Jawan'

Dr. Kafeel Khan, ex-assistant professor at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, has penned a note on X praising Shah Rukh Khan and has hailed him as a "beacon of hope." Notably, Dr. Khan became a nationwide hero in 2017 when, allegedly following the government's negligence, he personally bought oxygen cylinders to save kids' lives. SRK's recently released Jawan has a sub-plot similar to this incident.

But first, read what happened in 2017

In 2017, 63 children admitted at BRD Medical College reportedly died when the oxygen supply ran out, and the government was blamed for non-payment of longstanding dues. Dr. Khan quickly informed all concerned authorities and bought 250 cylinders. However, the UP government vehemently denied his claims and he was booked for "dereliction of duty," among other "crimes." He was finally acquitted in September 2019.

Dr. Khan wishes to meet SRK, 'Jawan's director Atlee

In his heartfelt letter, Dr. Khan praised SRK for "[his] extraordinary commitment to using cinema as a means to address critical socio-political issues." He further noted that "the parallels [Jawan] draws to the Gorakhpur tragedy serve as a powerful reminder of the systemic failures, apathy, and, most importantly, the innocent lives lost." He has also expressed his wish to meet SRK and director Atlee.

He lamented the lack of justice, the lives lost

Dr. Khan added, "The character portrayed by [Sanya Malhotra](as Dr. Eeram Khan) although not directly referencing me, encapsulated the experiences I faced. It was heartening to witness the real culprit of 'The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy' got caught, though sadly in real life the real culprits are roaming free." He also lamented that the parents of 63 kids are still awaiting justice.

The film's sub-plot left him 'profoundly moved'

In the same letter, Dr. Khan added that he has captured his first-hand experiences in the book The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy and he "believes that a part of the movie's plot resonates with the events detailed in [his] book." The movie's "poignant portrayal of the tragic Gorakhpur Encephalitis incident has left an indelible mark" on Dr. Khan's heart and "profoundly moved" him, he added.

Read the entire letter here

Know more about Dr. Khan, his career

Dr. Khan, who hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, completed his MBBS and MD (Paediatrics) from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Karnataka. Before joining BRD Medical College, he was employed at the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences. His 2021 book The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A Doctor's Memory of a Deadly Medical Crisis is available in English (original), Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, and Tamil.