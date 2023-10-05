Mahadev betting scam: Ranbir Kapoor was highest-paid, 100s on radar

On Wednesday, it was reported that Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for promoting the controversial Mahadev betting app. He has been asked to appear before ED on October 6, Friday. Now, a new report by News18 states that besides Kapoor, 100 influencers, Tollywood actors, sportspersons, and a dozen A-listers will be summoned in connection to the case.

What did the app do? What does the law say?

The online betting app allowed users to bet on live games of tennis, cricket, football, card games, poker, etc. Per Lincoln Legal Chambers, "The Public Gambling Act is the general law governing gambling in India. According to the Public Gambling Act (1867), all kinds of gambling in India are illegal, however, no specific laws exist in the Indian system that bar online gambling."

What is the case about?

Per reports, Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal allegedly used money that they earned from betting to pay celebrities who promoted their app. This money is now referred to as "proceeds of crime," and Kapoor, alongside other celebrities, is accused of promoting the controversial app by charging this money. It hasn't yet been revealed how much the Barfi! actor was eventually paid.

A lavish, Rs. 200cr wedding is also important

In addition to promoting the app, multiple public figures are also on ED's radar for allegedly performing at Chandrakar's wedding in February 2023 in Dubai. Reportedly, 14 celebrities were a part of the event and around Rs. 200cr was spent on this lavish ceremony. ED later discovered digital evidence of payment amounting to Rs. 112cr made to an event organizing firm through hawala.

People allegedly laundered black money through the controversial syndicate

ED describes the Mahadev betting app as an "umbrella syndicate" that allowed illegal betting websites to bring aboard new users, create user IDs/profiles, and subsequently "launder black money through a layered web of benami bank accounts." Benami accounts refer to fraudulent/proxy accounts. Allegedly, the owners ran about four-five similar apps, all being operated from the UAE, and generated crores of profit every day.

The network is spread in these cities and countries

While the app is primarily based out of the UAE, it is spread throughout the world and call centers are located in the Netherlands, Nepal﻿, and Sri Lanka. Among Indian cities, panel operators worked from Mumbai, Delhi﻿, Chandigarh, and Chattisgarh, and the panel operators' daily profit was between Rs. 150-200cr, said ED. The worth of the entire scam is estimated to be Rs. 5000cr.

Work: RK is awaiting the release of 'Animal'

Speaking of Kapoor's professional commitments, he will next be seen in the gangster drama Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Suresh Oberoi. It will hit theaters on December 1 and clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Thereafter, he has reportedly been signed for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy, the first part of which will go on floors next year.