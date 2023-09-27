Aanand L Rai pens heartfelt note after launching Pragati Srivastava

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 01:10 pm 1 min read

Aanand L Rai launches Pragati Srivastava in Bollywood

Colour Yellow Productions, led by renowned filmmaker Aanand L Rai, has announced the addition of emerging talent Pragati Srivastava to its roster. The production house is known for nurturing new talents and creating memorable characters in Bollywood films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhanaa.

Launching back-to-back two newcomers

Colour Yellow Productions has a strong track record of launching fresh faces in the film industry and providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills. The introduction of Srivastava highlights the company's commitment to discovering and nurturing new talents. Recently, they also launched Ansh Duggal, another newcomer.

Rai's endearing note for the newcomers

After launching the two talents, Rai took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note. It read, "It might look like it's Ansh and Pragati's debut in the world of cinema but it's actually my debut in believing in the dreams of others." "It's always important for one to have the quality of trusting people. So thank you, @officialpragati and #AnshDuggal for trusting in @cypplOfficial in your definite beautiful journey in the movies."

