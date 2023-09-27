'Succession' to 'Billions': Shows on billionaires

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 27, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Shows on billionaires to watch on OTT

What better way to get a glimpse into the lives, relationships, and politics of the rich and wealthy than through television shows? These OTT shows about the 1% depict what it's like to be one, what it takes to make it to the top, to survive at the top, and to aim for more—some take the comedic route, and some are straightforward.

'Billions' (2016-2023)

Influenced by real-life federal financial crime convictions, Billions offers a glimpse into the ruthless world of high finance and power politics. Set in New York, the show follows the epic battle between billionaire hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) as they clash in a relentless pursuit of wealth, influence, and justice.

'Succession' (2018-2023)

With 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and no boring characters, Succession is one of the most praised shows in recent times. It delves into the cutthroat world of the ultra-wealthy Roy family, owners of one of the world's biggest media conglomerates. This billionaire show is a rollercoaster of power struggles, betrayal, and family dynamics as they vie for control of their empire.

'The Righteous Gemstones' (2019- )

The dark comedy series The Righteous Gemstones peels back the curtain on the immensely wealthy and dysfunctional Gemstone family, who lead a megachurch empire. With brilliant performances and biting satire, the series follows the pastors as they navigate their religious empire's overflowing finances, moral dilemmas, and personal vices. The show explores the comedic and chaotic world of televangelism.

'The White Lotus' (2021- )

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, the dark comedy series The White Lotus has won 10 Primetime Emmys. Exploring privilege, entitlement, grief, and self-delusion, the show will take you on a satirical journey through the lives of vacationers at different luxurious resorts. Amidst stunning vistas and opulent surroundings, the lives of the guests and staff intersect, revealing hidden desires, secrets, and simmering tensions.

'Loot' (2022- )

Created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, the comedy series Loot stars Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak who divorces her billionaire husband of 20 years when he cheats on her. She is newly single and left with a huge settlement price of $87B. It follows Novak as she returns to the lifestyle of a middle-aged party girl and gets involved in charity.

