Malayalam film '2018' India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 27, 2023 | 12:54 pm 1 min read

The Malayalam film 2018, also known as 2018: Everyone is a Hero, featuring Tovino Thomas, has been selected as India's official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards, reportedly. This announcement was made by the jury, led by Kannada film director Girish Kasaravalli. Notably, the film will only become eligible for the award if it secures a place on the nomination list.

