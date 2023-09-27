'Bete ko hath lagane...': Sumit Arora decodes 'Jawan's powerful dialogues

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 27, 2023 | 12:09 pm 2 min read

Behind-the-scenes of Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Jawan' with Sumit Arora

Before Jawan even hit the theaters on September 7, one of its dialogues, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar (Talk to the father before touching the son)" had gone viral. Sumit Arora, the dialogue writer for Atlee's Jawan, recently in an interview shared insights into the creative process behind these viral lines. He revealed how Shah Rukh Khan delivered the voting monologue flawlessly in a single take.

'Ungli' concept inspired voting monologue in 'Jawan': Arora

In an interview with The Indian Express, Arora revealed that the idea for the voting monologue came from the "ungli (finger)" concept. He explained, "I thought about it for days and then I finally cracked the ungli idea, I felt it was a good connection that you raise your finger to ask questions and also to vote." It was a crucial scene as it allowed Azad—the protagonist—to finally explain "why he's doing, what he's doing."

SRK's single-take performance impressed Atlee

"The way sir [SRK] delivered the lines! He did it in one, full take! I don't think we did another take also. Sir did ask if we should do another, but Atlee was so impressed he said, 'Sir we got it,'" shared Arora. Arora emphasized the importance of writing the monologue with the "correct emotion and punch in a way that it doesn't get boring, because monologues can."

Arora shared his personal favorite lines from 'Jawan'

Arora expressed his delight in writing a poem for Azad, stating, "I loved writing the poem for Azad, 'Main achcha hu, ya bura hu, punya hu ya paap hu; ye khud se puchna, kyuki main bhi aap hu. (If I'm good or bad, virtuous or sinful; ask this to yourself, for, I am also you).'" He added that it was one of his personal favorites, following closely behind the memorable line, "This jail belongs to my ladies."

Meanwhile, quick look at 'Jawan's unprecedented box office trend

Khan's Jawan has proudly entered the Rs. 1,000cr club and became the second Bollywood film to achieve this feat in 2023 after Pathaan. Domestically, the movie is fast approaching the Rs. 600cr milestone. Jawan boasts a star-studded cast, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, along with a supporting ensemble of Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make special appearances.

