OTT: 'Mumbai Diaries' S02 teaser is out; release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 11:59 am 1 min read

'Mumbai Diaries' S02 is premiering on October 6

Nikkhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries S01 based on the horrific 2008 Mumbai terror attack was one of the most viewed OTT series in India. Following that, the makers announced a second season of the medical thriller and now the teaser of the same has been unveiled. Season 2 will be set against the backdrop of the deadly Mumbai rains and waterlogging.

More about the series

The teaser promises a gripping drama with some power-packed performances. The cast is headlined by Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Mrunmayee Deshpande, among others. The makers also revealed the release date. It is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. The new season will reportedly revolve around the themes of resilience and hope.

