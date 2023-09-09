OTT weekend watchlist: Titles you shouldn't miss out on

OTT weekend watchlist: Titles you shouldn't miss out on

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 09, 2023

From Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Haddi,' here's what you can watch over the weekend on OTT

The Jawan craze has already taken over the audience in the theaters, with no other major film releasing alongside. But, it's not the only title you can watch this weekend. Thanks to the world of OTT, every weekend, streamers have something new for the audience to pick and choose from. We bring you five such fresh titles to watch over the weekend.

'Jailer'

After creating a ruckus at the box office, Rajinikanth's Jailer has premiered digitally. The film, which was originally released on August 10, can now be watched on a streamer. The movie is available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. So, watch it now, if you haven't already. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video Date of release: Thursday, September 7

'Haddi'

If Sushmita Sen starrer Taali was an intriguing watch for you then Haddi is another fresh release that revolves around transgenders. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, Haddi is a crime drama helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has played an antagonist while Ira Arun has also played a pivotal role. Where to watch: ZEE5 Date of release: Thursday, September 7

'The Little Mermaid'

Get ready to re-live your childhood once again with Disney's The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, which is now available to watch on OTT. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular character, it is based on the animated film of the same name which was released in 1989. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Wednesday, September 6

'Spy Ops'

If documentaries are something you love to watch, then Spy Ops will be an interesting option to be added to your watchlist. The series features different real-life spy missions in each episode that will be backed by intelligence agents' interviews who were connected to these operations in some way or the other. Where to watch: Netflix Date of release: Friday, September 8

'I Am Groot' S02

Baby Groot is back in action with his mischiefs and adventures in the second season of I Am Groot. According to the trailer that was dropped recently, the series is packed with some adorable as well as hilarious moments. It is an entertaining watch, especially for the kids. Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar Date of release: Wednesday, September 6

