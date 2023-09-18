Mrunal-Abhimanyu's 'Aankh Micholi' first look poster out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag September 18, 2023 | 05:24 pm 1 min read

'Aankh Micholi' release date is here

Umesh Shukla, known for films like OMG and 102 Not Out, is gearing up to release his next family entertainer, Aankh Micholi. The makers have now unveiled the first look poster of the movie, featuring Abhimanyu on a mare alongside Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Sharman Joshi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film, which revolves around an Indian wedding, features a star-studded cast and is set to hit theaters on October 27, 2023.

The movie revolves around a big fat Indian wedding

The backdrop displays beautifully decorated and well-lit houses, indicating a wedding setting. Shukla expressed his enthusiasm in an official statement: "We've given our heart and soul to this film, and the fact that we see it coming to theaters is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It's a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together, and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling."

