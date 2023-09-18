Tiger Shroff is about rage and anger in 'Ganapath' poster
Tiger Shroff is the poster boy of the action genre in Bollywood. From his sleek stunts to gravity-defying dance moves, the actor has carved his niche over the years. His upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1 has been in the buzz for a long time and now the makers have released a new poster. Vikas Bahl explores new territory with this.
Cast and crew of the film
The adept director aims to project a newer side of Shroff and the same is exuded in the poster. Shroff's ripped and rugged look complements the anger in his eyes. Interestingly, Shroff's titular character is a Lord Ganesha devotee. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, and Elli AvrRam, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani.