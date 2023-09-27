Saira Banu remembers 'big-hearted' Dev Anand in note

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 02:16 pm 1 min read

Saira Banu expresses love for Dev Anand

Veteran actor Saira Banu commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Dev Anand by sharing some amusing anecdotes from their time together on the set of the 1966 film, Pyar Mohabbat. Banu posted a video clip of the song Pyar Mohabbat Ke Siva from the movie and recalled some memorable moments with Dev sahib.

Once Anand was mistaken for Shammi Kapoor

Banu recalled Anand as a "big-hearted" man and talked about his earnest gesture. During their shoot in Lebanon, Banu shared how people mistook Anand for Shammi Kapoor, with the crowd shouting the latter's name. Instead of correcting them, Dev played along, waving and smiling at the crowd while saying, "Yes...Yes...Hello...Hello."

Goofy camaraderie between the duo

Banu wrote about their camaraderie and how she giggled at Anand when he fell into the sea while filming a scene. She also revealed that it was the first time Dev sahib looked at her angrily. In the long note, Banu mentioned Anand's dedication to filmmaking and shared how excited Anand was for Prem Pujari which he was writing during this Pyar Mohabbat shoot.

