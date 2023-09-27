Who was '8 Mile' rapper-actor Nashawn Breedlove, dead at 46

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 27, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

The entertainment world mourned the loss of rapper-actor Nashawn Breedlove, who is widely remembered for his role alongside Eminem in the 2002 film 8 Mile. Breedlove, aged 46, died on Sunday, as confirmed by a family member. He passed away in his sleep in his New Jersey residence. The exact cause of death remains unknown. As we bid farewell, we fondly recall Breedlove's contribution to the industry.

Breedlove's son, Zaak, paid tribute to his father

As a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor, Breedlove left a lasting mark in showbiz. Breedlove's son, Zaak, paid tribute to his father on Instagram by sharing a photo from 8 Mile and calling him "The Legend of Hip Hop." Rapper Mickey Factz shared a video of Breedlove performing in 8 Mile, writing "RIP to one of the few emcees to beat Eminem."

What was Breedlove's role in '8 Mile'?

Breedlove gained fame primarily for a memorable scene in 8 Mile, where he, as Lotto, squared off against Eminem's character, the aspiring rapper B-Rabbit, in a rap battle. Although he didn't emerge victorious in the battle, Breedlove's performance left an indelible mark. 8 Mile received widespread critical acclaim. The film secured an Academy Award for Best Original Song, awarded to Eminem for the iconic Lose Yourself.

Prior to acting, Breedlove was rapper OX

Before his acting career, Breedlove was a rapper who went by the stage name OX. Following his breakthrough performance in 8 Mile, Nashawn OX Breedlove transitioned back to his roots as a rapper. He released notable tracks, including Battle Grounds and Buddy Shot, further cementing his presence in the rap arena.

As 'OX,' he went on to give music to films

Using the name OX, he went on to get featured in the soundtrack of the comedy film, The Wash (2001). The movie starred a roster of prominent rappers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Pooh. Helmed by Pooh, the film earned $10.2M at the box office. Breedlove's relatively short but influential career garnered admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.

