Political pressure caused 'Leo's audio launch cancellation? Here's the truth

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 27, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

'Leo: Bloody Sweet' will be released theatrically on October 19

Thalapathy Vijay's fans were in for a shock when the makers of his highly-anticipated film Leo: Bloody Sweet called off the audio launch. The event was expected to take place in Chennai on Saturday (September 30), tickets for which were already sold. However, the banner, Seven Screen Studio confirmed the event's cancellation, further clearing whether it was done due to political pressure or not.

Why does this story matter?

Starring Vijay in the lead, the Tamil language action thriller is gearing up for a pan-India release on October 19. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film will also feature Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. It is one of the most highly-anticipated films of Vijay, who was last seen in Varisu.

'Not due to political pressure'

Makers clarified that the launch was canceled not due to any political pressure. "Considering overflowing passes requests & safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo Audio Launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons (sic)."

Why was the cancellation being linked to politics?

Vijay has been in the headlines for making political statements. When the audio launch was canceled, many of his fans claimed that it was the doing of DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. Hashtags such as #DMKFearsThalapathyVijay and #WeStandWithLeo also started trending on X, formerly Twitter. However, the rumors have not been put aside after the production house's clarification.

'Leo' distributor apparently offered to host audio launch in Kochi

Per trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film's Kerala distributor Sree Gokulam Gopalan has offered to conduct the audio launch event in Kochi. It is to be seen if the makers will accept the offer. Bala, in another X post, claimed that the launch was to take place in Madurai Thamukkam Grounds, adding that it was going to mark Vijay's soft political launch as well.

