Written by Namrata Ganguly September 20, 2023 | 04:46 pm 2 min read

Billy Porter is one of those artists in Hollywood who can turn any challenge you throw at him into magic on the screen. Over his career spanning over three decades, Porter has not only displayed his impeccable acting and musical skills, but he has also carved his name as a notable figure in the LGBTQ+ and fashion communities. Let's celebrate his best performances.

'The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy' (2000)

Greg Berlanti's rom-com film The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy follows a close-knit group of friends in West Hollywood as they navigate the ups and downs of love, friendship, and self-discovery in the vibrant backdrop of LA's gay community. Porter's portrayal of Taylor, who recently broke up with his long-term boyfriend, brought depth and heart to the story.

'Pose' (2018-2021)

Not only entertaining, Porter's role in Pose also sheds light on important issues, making it a transformative contribution to LGBTQ+ representation in media. He plays Pray Tell, a charismatic ballroom emcee navigating the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. It narrates the story of the LGBTQ+ community, ball culture, the burgeoning AIDS pandemic, and capitalism in the late 1980s-early 1990s in New York.

'Like a Boss' (2020)

Miguel Arteta's 2020 comedy film Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, and Porter was a refreshing add to Porter's filmography. In a brief but memorable role as Barrett, a stylish and flamboyant beauty guru, Porter brought his trademark charisma to the screen. His performance provided comedic relief and added a spark of glamor and humor to the comedy.

'Cinderella' (2021)

Porter's performance in Kay Cannon's 2021 romantic musical film Cinderella is nothing short of captivating. Camila Cabello plays the titular character aka Ella and Porter plays Fab G, Ella's fairy godmother. With show-stopping fashion and a powerful presence, he brought charisma, style, and a modern twist to the classic fairy tale. His portrayal was almost a celebration of self-expression and inclusivity.

'80 For Brady' (2023)

Directed by Kyle Marvin, the 2023 sports comedy film 80 For Brady follows the story of four 80-year-old friends portrayed by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field whose lifelong dream has been to watch NFL superstar Tom Brady play live in the Super Bowl. Porter plays Super Bowl halftime dance coach, Gugu, who plays a key role in fulfilling their dreams.

