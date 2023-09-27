Box office buzz: 'Fukrey 3' ahead of 'The Vaccine War'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 27, 2023 | 02:37 pm 2 min read

Box office clash of the upcoming weekend

Bollywood is back on track when it comes to commercial viability. Most movies are raking in decent amounts and the momentum is impressive as per post-pandemic standards. Thursday (September 28) will mark the clash of two heavyweights at the box office—Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Fukrey 3 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Let's see who has the upper hand in this box office clash.

'Fukrey 3': Franchise pedigree proving to be beneficial

Fukrey 3 has been an anticipated movie among fans. The Excel Entertainment-bankrolled project has been in the buzz and is set to do decent business at the box office. As per Koimoi, the Pulkit Samrat-headlined film has sold tickets worth Rs. 1.04 crore as of Wednesday. Given the "Deja Chu" value of the franchise, the movie has the potential to become superhit!

'The Vaccine War': Aiming to repeat 'TKF's level of success

The Vaccine War is touted to be India's first bio-science film and it is reportedly based on India's conquest of making the COVID-19 vaccine. Agnihotri is coming back after the unprecedented success of The Kashmir Files. As per Koimoi, the Nana Patekar-headlined film sold tickets worth Rs. 30 lakh as of Wednesday. Interestingly, Agnihotri's movies tend to grow with word of mouth.

