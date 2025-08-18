Swatch withdraws 'slanted eye' ad, apologizes amid uproar in China

Swiss luxury watchmaker Swatch has been embroiled in a major controversy over an advertisement featuring a model pulling the corners of his eyes. The image was perceived as racist by many Chinese social media users, leading to widespread outrage and calls for a boycott of Swatch products in China . The gesture in the ad was widely condemned as offensive, with critics noting that the "slanted eye" stereotype has long been used to mock Asians, especially those of Mongoloid origins.

Apology issued Swatch apologizes, removes ad In light of the backlash, Swatch released a statement acknowledging the concerns over the model's portrayal. The company said it "sincerely apologize[d] for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused" and confirmed that it had removed all related advertising worldwide. However, many critics were not satisfied with the apology, accusing the brand of being motivated only by financial concerns.

Online backlash Influencers slam ad as 'racism toward Asians' Influencer Mei Hua Long_MHL, who has 1.1 million followers on Weibo, blasted the advertisement as "racism toward Asians." Another influencer, Nie Hua Xiong with 1.23 million followers, slammed the ad as an attempt to "disgust Asians and degrade Chinese" at a time "when the watch industry is going downhill." Users also expressed their anger on RedNote.