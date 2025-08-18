How GPT-5's language-learning app threatens Duolingo Business Aug 18, 2025

Duolingo's shares dropped 38% from their peak this summer, following OpenAI's GPT-5 demo—a new AI that built a working language-learning app in just minutes with a single prompt.

Even though Duolingo recently increased its subscriber base and improved gross margins, this demo has everyone questioning how long the company can stay on top.