Shah Rukh Khan confirms Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' release date

By Aikantik Bag 05:51 pm Sep 27, 202305:51 pm

'Dunki' is set to release in December

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted an #AskSRK session, where he shared intriguing details about his upcoming film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor confirmed the film's release date was December 22 and described it as "all funny and emotional" with a touch of action. Dunki is expected to be a major offering from Indian cinema.

The anticipation is quite high

During the #AskSRK session, a fan inquired about the progress of Dunki. Khan responded, saying the film is "done and very beautiful." Given Khan's global appeal and Hirani's reputation for delivering successful films, expectations are high for Dunki's performance at the box office. Reportedly, it is pitted against Prabhas's Salaar.

