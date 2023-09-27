Vivian Dsena, Karan Sehmbi approached for 'Bigg Boss 17'

By Aikantik Bag 05:41 pm Sep 27, 202305:41 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' premieres on October 15

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss 17 is set to premiere on October 15, 2023, and fans are eager to learn about the contestants. As per Pinkvilla, popular TV actor Vivian Dsena and Punjabi singer Karan Sehmbi are in talks to participate in the reality show. This news has added to the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

Tracing Dsena's rise to stardom

Recently, Dsena has been in the news for his conversion to Islam after marrying a Muslim woman (Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly), and the birth of their daughter. Fans are waiting to see his personal journey on the show. He began his career with smaller roles before landing his first lead role in Pyaar Kii Ek Kahaani. He gained widespread recognition as film star RK in Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and later appeared in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Buzz around other potential contestants

Whereas, Sehmbi is a famous name among ardent Punjabi music listeners. In Bollywood, he crooned the Photo Song from Luka Chuppi. In addition to Dsena and Sehmbi, names of probable contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumarr, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh have been circulating, further fueling fans' excitement. Interestingly, Lokhande and Jain are reportedly planning to bring approximately 200 outfits into Salman Khan's Bigg Boss house.

