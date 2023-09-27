'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' to 'Murder Mystery 2': Jennifer Aniston's best performances

Jennifer Aniston's best movies, shows

More than Jennifer Aniston, we recognize the Hollywood actor as the iconic character of Rachel Green from the popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Throughout her career, Aniston has proved her versatility as an actor in diverse roles in several blockbuster and indie films- from an abusive boss to an aging small-town pageant diva. We've curated some of her best performances here.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (1994-2004)

As Green rushed into Central Perk in a wedding gown, drenched, looking for Monica (Courteney Cox) in the first episode of one of the most popular sitcoms F.R.I.E.N.D.S., there was no looking back for Aniston. Aniston showcased a brilliant performance as Green went from being a rich spoiled Long Island queen to an independent top NYC fashion executive.

'The Good Girl' (2002)

Directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White, the dark comedy-drama film The Good Girl happens to be one of Aniston's career-best performances. Aniston plays the role of Justine Last, a 30-year-old married woman who is bored with her mundane life working at a grocery store in small-town Texas and feels trapped in her marriage until she meets cashier Holden Worther (Jake Gyllenhaal).

'Dumplin'' (2018)

Anne Fletcher's coming-of-age comedy-drama film Dumplin' is a story of self-acceptance and the enduring bond between a mother and daughter. Shifting away from her usual roles, Aniston portrayed Rosie, a former beauty queen and mother to the unconventional teenage daughter Willowdean. Willodean takes an empowering stance against conventional beauty standards as she participates in a beauty pageant in rural Texas.

'The Morning Show' (2019- )

Aniston came back on the small screen ages after her successful stint on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Along with Reese Witherspoon, Aniston plays the role of an anchor, Alex Levy. Inspired by the book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning, it follows the life and career of both the anchors of the morning show that America wakes up to.

'Murder Mystery 2' (2023)

Murder Mystery 2, the action comedy-drama film, is a sequel to the 2019 comedy mystery film Murder Mystery, both starring Aniston and Adam Sandler. Nick and Audrey Spitz, now full-time detectives, find themselves at the center of an international abduction when their friend, the Maharaja is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding, as per Netflix's synopsis. Aniston received critical acclaim for her performance.

