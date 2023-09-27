Surbhi Jyoti-Twinkle Arora to star in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'

Surbhi Jyoti-Twinkle Arora to star in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'

By Aikantik Bag Sep 27, 2023 . 05:15 pm 1 min read

Surbhi Jyoti-Twinkle Arora approached for 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'

The popular show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is gearing up for its 11th season, with a change of platform and a return to its original channel, Sony Television. As per Pinkvilla, TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Twinkle Arora have been approached by the makers. However, there has been no confirmation by the actors yet. Fans are eagerly waiting for the celebrity dance reality show.

Judging panel and host details aren't out yet

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa features celebrities from various fields who are paired with professional choreographers. The contestants perform in front of a panel of three judges who score their performances. The previous season was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar, with Maniesh Paul as the host.

More celebrities approached for upcoming season

In addition to Jyoti and Arora, actors Sumbul Touqeer, Ulka Gupta, and Ayesha Singh have also reportedly been approached for the 11th season. Reality TV star Shiv Thakare confirmed that he has been approached for the show as well. Fans eagerly await the official lineup for the anticipated season.

