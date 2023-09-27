'Your love, blessings are truly priceless...': Parineeti, Raghav pen note

September 27, 2023

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur on Sunday. On Wednesday, the newlywed couple took to their social media handles to express their gratitude for the overwhelming love and warm wishes they received. Chopra also shared an Instagram post by designer Manish Malhotra, shedding light on the intricate details that made her wedding lehenga truly special.

'Life has been a whirlwind...'

Chopra and Chadha expressed their profound gratitude to their fans. "We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine), please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts," stated the note.

This is how Chopra paid tribute to her grandmother

Chopra's wedding attire—Malhotra's creation—was not just a stunning ensemble but also a heartfelt tribute to her maternal grandmother. The lehenga incorporated her grandmother's traditional keychain, known as challa. Malhotra shared this detail on Instagram, stating, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace...I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga."

Chopra recorded a special song, 'O Piya' for her husband

As a special gesture, Chopra recorded a song titled O Piya, dedicated to her husband. The song played during the garland exchange ceremony of the couple, adding a personal touch to the occasion. The lyrics of the song were a blend of Hindi and Punjabi. Interestingly, the audio version is now available for streaming.

Meanwhile, here's everything about Parineeti-Raghav's wedding

The couple tied the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Chopra wore an embellished ivory lehenga and completed her look with precious stone jewelry. Raghav wore an ivory sherwani and saafa, coordinating with Chopra's outfit. The high-profile wedding was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and actor Bhagyashree, among many others. Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra could not make it to the wedding because of her work commitments.

