'Picture perfect': Priyanka Chopra pens heartwarming message for Parineeti-Raghav

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 25, 2023 | 03:51 pm 2 min read

Priyanka Chopra pens note for newlyweds Parineeti, Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot on Sunday (September 24). The Udaipur wedding was attended by the couple's families, close friends, and colleagues. Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't attend her cousin Chopra's wedding due to pre-existing work commitments. Nevertheless, she made sure to express her affection on social media by sharing adorable pictures of the newlyweds.

'Hope you're ready to dive into crazy'

Chopra Jonas posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, "Sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family Raghav...hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us." "Tisha, you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one," further read the message.

Chopra Jonas had wished sister earlier, too

While Chopra Jonas was present at Chopra's engagement ceremony earlier this year in Delhi, she couldn't attend the wedding. She had previously posted on her Instagram Story, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one...always wishing you so much love." The actor's mother, Madhu Chopra, was seen at the Udaipur airport on Monday, where she was asked by paparazzi about her daughter's absence. In response, Madhu said, "She is busy working."

More about Parineeti-Raghav's dreamy Udaipur wedding ceremony

Chopra and Chadha exchanged vows at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur on Sunday, surrounded by family and friends. The couple shared their first pictures from the wedding on social media on Monday morning, writing, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!"

'RagNeeti' made first public appearance as husband and wife today

After their dreamy wedding, the couple was spotted together, hand-in-hand, as they departed for Udaipur airport on Monday. It's reported that Chopra and Chadha are planning to host a wedding reception in Chandigarh, followed by another reception in Mumbai. For her wedding attire, the Ishaqzaade actor opted for a stunning couture creation by designer Manish Malhotra. She accessorized her ensemble with a dazzling light-green necklace. Now, fans are waiting to see the couple's reception outfits and appearances.

