Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 02:15 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' deleted scene is here

Dharma Productions has unveiled a deleted scene from Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring an emotional apology from Rocky (Ranveer Singh) to Rani (Alia Bhatt). The scene takes place after Singh's "cancel culture" monologue and includes the line "Love hai toh sab hai (If you have love, you have everything)."

Fans reacted to heartfelt deleted scene

The released deleted scene has garnered emotional reactions from fans of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Many have praised the scene and expressed disappointment that it was not included in the final cut. The emotional apology from Rocky to Rani and the line "Love hai toh sab hai" resonated with fans, further highlighting the impact of the film's storytelling.

Johar discussed film's editing challenges

In a Film Companion interview, Karan Johar revealed the difficulties in editing the film due to its 10 principal characters, each requiring closure. He admitted to cutting down song videos and removing scenes to eliminate the film's "bloatedness." Johar said, "Sometimes, you need to keep some of that wobbliness or 'bloatedness' because if you remove one thing, it impacts the payoff later."

Editor Nitin Baid was praised for balancing act

The editing process of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was challenging, as revealed by Johar but editor Nitin Baid has received praise for his work on the film. Balancing humor and storytelling while maintaining the necessary payoffs for each character was a difficult task. Despite the sacrifices made at the edit table, the film has been well-received by audiences.

Now, watch the scene here

