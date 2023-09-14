'Pathaan,' 'Gadar 2': Films that helped Bollywood bounce back

Written by Isha Sharma September 14, 2023 | 02:05 pm 3 min read

The most successful films of 2023

The year 2022 was a difficult one for the Hindi film industry, one the fraternity would perhaps like to forget. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva, and Drishyam 2, not many films were able to leave a mark. However, things took a turn for the better in 2023, with several films turning into box office juggernauts. What changed?

'Pathaan' and 'Jawan': People thronged theaters for Shah Rukh Khan

This has been a special year for both Shah Rukh Khan and his fans, considering it marked his return to the silver screen after a four-year-long hiatus. In January 2023, Khan roared through Yash Raj Films's spy thriller Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Then, a week ago, he broke his own record through Jawan﻿, which has pulled audiences back like never before.

Healthy clash and franchise factor: 'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2'

August 11 saw a healthy clash between Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel-Utkash Sharma's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Dhar's OMG 2. Fortunately, the franchise and the nostalgia factor worked massively in favor of both films and while Gadar 2 emerged as the more successful project, OMG 2, too, raked in great figures despite it being an 'A' rated film.

'The Kerala Story' was another massive surprise hit

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been one of the most astonishing hits of the year so far. Led by no big stars, the film reportedly went on to make over Rs. 240cr at the box office and was compared to 2022's successful yet controversial The Kashmir Files in its tonality, themes, and approach. It also battled accusations of promoting Islamophobia.

The return of the rom-com: 'ZHZB,' 'RARKPK'

This year also witnessed the return of the good old romantic comedies through films such as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While the former starred Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the latter was led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and received glowing reviews for the portrayal of its story of two people who have contrasting personalities.

Last year, many movies went straight to OTT

Last year, Kumar faced multiple flops in the form of Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, and Raksha Bandhan, and viewers on social media complained of "oversaturation." Moreover, several mainstream movies took the straight-to-digital route and thus never got the chance to test themselves commercially. Some examples are Govinda Naam Mera, Darlings, Jalsa, Monica, O My Darling, and Kaun Pravin Tambe?

