OTT: Bhuvan Bam lends voice to 'Takeshi's Castle' reboot

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 01:53 pm 1 min read

'Takeshi's Castle' reboot is set to premiere in September 2023

Takeshi's Castle has been an integral part of every '90's kid's life! The cult Japanese reality show became a massive hit in India. Javed Jaffrey's distinct voice and quirky commentary made it more relatable for Indian viewers. Now, Amazon Prime Video is rebooting Takeshi's Castle Project and Bhuvan Bam is set to lend his voice to the Indian version.

Fans will miss Jaffrey's iconic voice

The OTT giant tweeted about the same and teased Bam's involvement. Reportedly, the show is set to premiere on the platform in September. Bam is a famous Indian YouTuber known for his comical vines. Though his fans are quite excited about his involvement Takeshi's Castle fans still feel that Jaffrey's presence will be missed. Are you ready for the Skipping Stones and Final Showdown?

