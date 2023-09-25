Janus Films buys Venice Festival's standout documentary before NYFF premiere

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 02:59 pm 2 min read

'Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus' will screen at New York Film Festival

The late legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto's last concert has been immortalized in a new documentary, Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus. Featuring 20 piano pieces handpicked by Sakamoto, the film showcases his life through music, from his Yellow Magic Orchestra days to his final album, 12. After its Venice Film Festival premiere, where it was lauded, the concert documentary will premiere in North America at the New York Film Festival. Now, reports about its distribution rights sale have come.

Janus Films has acquired North American distribution

Janus Films has secured the North American theatrical distribution rights for Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus. Following the theatrical release, a Blu-ray Disc release will be available on the Janus Contemporaries label. The film has already been sold to several countries worldwide. The film, shot in late 2022, has been produced by Norika Sora, Eric Nyari, Albert Tholen, and Aiko Masubuchi. It has been executive produced by Jeremy Thomas.

Celebrating Sakamoto's diverse, award-winning career

Sakamoto had an illustrious career that spanned over four decades, covering techno-pop stardom and Oscar-winning film compositions. His versatile talents included futuristic techno, orchestral works, video game tracks, and intimate piano solos. Sakamoto received numerous awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, a Grammy, and two Golden Globes. He collaborated with producer Thomas on iconic film scores like The Last Emperor and Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence. He died in March 2023, succumbing to cancer.

