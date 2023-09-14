'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia dies: His best films

Entertainment

'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia dies: His best films

Written by Isha Sharma September 14, 2023 | 05:34 pm 2 min read

Actor Rio Kapadia's most famous films

In a piece of upsetting news, senior film and TV actor Rio Kapadia (66), famous for his work in Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hai, Made in Heaven Season 2, Mahabharat, and Happy New Year, among others, is no more. The artist reportedly passed away on Thursday. In his memory, let's revisit some of his most memorable films.

'Chak De! India'

In Shimit Amin's memorable sports drama film Chak De! India, Kapadia essayed the role of an Australian commentator. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, who goes from wrongfully being labeled a traitor to becoming the driving force behind the Indian women's national hockey team's triumph. Nichola Sequeira, Shilpa Shukla, Tanya Abrol, Chitrashi Rawat, and Vidya Malvade co-starred in the film.

'Agent Vinod'

This Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan starrer is best remembered for its soundtrack, which had songs such as Pungi, Raabta, and Dil Mera Muft Ka. In the Sriram Raghavan directorial, Kapadia played Alay Khan, the Pakistan High Commissioner to India, a role he aced effortlessly. Apart from these three actors, the movie also featured Adil Hussain and Ram Kapoor, etc.

'Happy New Year'

In Farah Khan's multi-starrer comedy drama heist film Happy New Year, Kapadia entered the frame early on as he played an owner of diamonds and one of the close associates of Charan Grover, played by Jackie Shroff. The movie starred SRK, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Abhishek Bachchan, and despite mixed reviews, emerged as a successful venture at the box office.

'Dil Chahta Hai'

Another memorable film of Kapadia's career was Farhan Akhtar's coming-of-age drama Dil Chahta Hai, co-starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Preity Zinta. Kapadia played the role of Mister Shankaran. The drama charted the lives of three best friends in college: Akash, Sameer, and Sid, and the highs and lows of their friendship. Stream the film on Netflix.

Share this timeline