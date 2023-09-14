'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 05:25 pm 1 min read

Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia breathed his last on Thursday morning after a tough battle against cancer. The actor was aged 66 and passed away in Mumbai. Reportedly, Kapadia's last rites will be held on Friday in Goregaon, Mumbai. He has been a known face in both Bollywood films and TV shows. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Made in Heaven Season 2.

Family life and other details

Kapadia's death was confirmed to media portals by his friend Faisal Malik. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. The actor is survived by his wife Maria, daughter Farah, and other family members. The 66-year-old acted in several TV shows including Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat where he donned the role of Gandhari's father, King Subala of Gandhara.

Jack of many trades

In his long career, he acted in several big projects including Chak De! India, Happy New Year, Khuda Hafiz, and Dil Chahta Hai﻿, among others. Apart from acting, the actor had an affinity toward sketching. Kapadia shared many of his amazing sketches on social media. He also had a soft corner for traveling and his Instagram account is a testament to the same.

His last Instagram post is from June

