Korean actor Lee Sang-yeob confirms getting married next year

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 02:32 pm 1 min read

Lee Sang-yeob to get married in March 2024

Popular K-drama actor Lee Sang-yeob, known for his roles in dramas like Love Affairs in the Afternoon and Good Casting, is set to marry his long-time non-celebrity girlfriend. The actor issued a statement, announcing his upcoming nuptials, scheduled for March 2024 in Seoul.

Agency's statement regarding the wedding

After reports of Lee's upcoming wedding surfaced, his agency Ungbin ENS confirmed the news. The statement read, "It is true that Lee Sang Yeob is currently preparing for a wedding with his non-celebrity bride-to-be in March of next year." They stated that details of the wedding cannot be disclosed yet as preparations are still underway. Fans are eagerly waiting for more information about the union.

Lee's career so far

Lee made his debut in 2007 with the drama Happy Woman and has since become a household name in the Korean entertainment industry. Currently, Lee is starring in the drama My Lovely Boxer, where he plays the role of a rude sports agent named Kim Tae-young. The drama sheds light on the politics of match-fixing and dirty money in the world of boxing.

