Over $150,000 crowdfunded for Burger King employee with perfect attendance

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 27, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

While Kevin Ford received a small goodie bag from his company, the internet fundraised over $150K for him.

In a time and day when the youth is skipping from one job to another every year, there's been a man who has worked at the same job for 27 years, and hasn't missed a day ever! Talk about "Employee of the Year" goals! Given his incredible attendance record, Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee, went viral after sharing his achievement on social media.

Acknowledgement Not a grand gesture for a grand achievement

Kevin was gifted a small bag of goodies from HMS Host, the company from which Burger King hires their staff in the USA, and upon opening the gift bag and sharing his gratitude on TikTok the man won over the Internet. You might expect him to receive plenty of interesting goodies for his long and uninterrupted service. Unfortunately, he didn't.

Underwhelming gift 'They've lost touch with their workers'

Talking about the company's gesture, the 54-year-old said, "It's a great company, you know, I've been there 27 years." He added, like most big corporations, "They've kind of lost touch with their workers...they started cutting out programs." Instead of a cheque for long service like the norm was, he got a single movie ticket, and "stuff they had laying around that they put together."

Overwhelming response Netizens show support

Praising him for helping her and her siblings pursue college, his daughter Seryna started a GoFundMe page. "In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren," it read. Over $150,000 was fundraised for the cook/cashier who works at an outlet in a Las Vegas airport.

Gratitude Ford has thanked everyone who helped him

The biggest donations of $5,000 came from former SNL star David Spade, and $5,200 from a Scott Dawson. The goal was set to $150,000 over the weekend, but it soon crossed $1,53,000. Ford has appeared in several TV interviews expressing his gratitude. "I've been crying for three days now. I can't believe it. I really can't. Thank you for everything, everyone; I love you."