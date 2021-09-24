PM gifts Harris copy of notifications related to her grandfather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris had an hour-long meeting at the White House on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted US Vice President Kamala Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, who was a senior Indian government officer, in a wooden handicraft frame and a meenakari chess set as they held their first in-person meeting, government sources said on Friday. Notably, the two leaders had an hour-long meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Meeting

Modi, Harris discussed global issues of common interest

Modi had described India and America as "natural partners" during the meeting. Notably, the Indian Prime Minister had also called Harris a "true friend." During their meeting, the two leaders decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, and also discussed ways to protect the Indo-Pacific region.

Details

Her grandfather served as an official in various positions

Noting that Modi had a very successful bilateral meeting with Harris, a government source said, "In a very touching gesture, PM Modi presented Vice President Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, Shri PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame." "PV Gopalan was a senior and respected government official who served in various positions," the source added.

Chess set

Bright colors of chess set reflect vibrancy of Varanasi: Sources

"Modi also gifted Harris a gulabi meenakari chess set," the sources said, adding that the craft of gulabi meenakari is closely associated with Varanasi, one of the oldest cities of the world and the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency. "Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted. The bright colors reflect the vibrancy of Varanasi," the sources said.

Gifts

He also presented gifts to Scott Morrison, Yoshihide Suga

Besides meeting Harris, Modi also held bilateral meetings with Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison on Thursday. "While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was gifted a silver gulabi meenakari ship, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue," the sources said. The ship gifted to Morrison is also distinctly handcrafted and its brightness reflects Varanasi's dynamism, they said.

Information

He will address UNGA on Saturday

Notably, Modi is on an official three-day visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit on Friday, and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.