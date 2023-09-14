Saba Azad attends Suranika's birthday with Hrithik Roshan's family

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend-actor-singer Saba Azad joined the Roshan family to celebrate his niece Suranika Soni's birthday. Azad took to Instagram to share pictures from the star-studded party, which included Roshan, Pashmina, Pinkie Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan. Azad penned a heartfelt note for Soni, calling her the "sweetest, bravest, and most talented human."

Soni and Azad looked mesmerizing in the photos

Soni donned a stunning beige and white co-ord set, while Azad wore a red top with beige pants and white sneakers. Pashmina was seen in a baby pink dress. Rumors about Roshan and Azad's relationship began after they were spotted together on a dinner date in February 2022. The couple made their relationship public when they attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2023. Netizens are in awe of their posts featuring each other on social media.

